Banco Popolare issues state-backed bond for 1.7 bln euros
February 29, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

Banco Popolare issues state-backed bond for 1.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Milan’s stock exchange said on Tuesday a bond issued by Italy’s bank Banco Popolare and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total 1.7 billion euros had started trading on the bourse’s fixed-income MOT platform.

Following a similar operation in December, Banco Popolare has a total of 4.7 billion euros of state-guaranteed bonds trading on the platform. Such bonds can be used by lenders as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank, which is holding a new three-year funding tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

