Banco Popolare, BPM set to seal merger if ECB clears deal-source
February 11, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare, BPM set to seal merger if ECB clears deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are set to announce a merger plan this weekend or next if the European Central Bank gives the green light, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Top executives from the two Italian cooperative lenders met with regulators at the ECB and the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to present the tie up, the source said.

The general terms of the merger are those that have already emerged with the operation expected to be a merger of equals, the source said.

Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare have long been in talks over a merger that would be the first to result from last year’s reforms for Italy’s cooperative banks aimed at paving the way for more consolidation. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

