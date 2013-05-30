FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare buyback to boost Core Tier 1 by 7 bps
May 30, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Banco Popolare buyback to boost Core Tier 1 by 7 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare said on Thursday that a buyback on securities issued by the bank would boost its Core Tier 1 capital ratio by 7 basis points.

On Monday the bank said it had acquired Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities worth a nominal 425.9 million euros following a buyback offer.

The bank said that following the transaction, its pro-forma Core Tier 1 stood at 10.07 percent.

The buyback will also have a positive impact on its net profits of 30 million euros, it said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Jennifer Clark)

