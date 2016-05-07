FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare shareholders approve 1 bln euro cap hike ahead of BPM merger
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Banco Popolare shareholders approve 1 bln euro cap hike ahead of BPM merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERONA, May 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italian mid-tier bank Banco Popolare approved on Saturday a 1-billion euro capital increase that is part of a planned merger deal with fellow cooperative lender Popolare di Milano.

The bank’s chief executive, Pier Francesco Saviotti, told reporters the bank expected to complete the cash call by the end of June. The fund raising is a condition set by the European Central Bank for approving the merger, which would create Italy’s third biggest bank. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.