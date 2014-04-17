FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare says successfully closed 1.5 bln euros share sale
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Banco Popolare says successfully closed 1.5 bln euros share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare said on Thursday it had successfully closed its capital increase for 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), the first Italian lender to tap the market for funds ahead of Europe-wide health check of the sector.

Banco Popolare, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny in the asset review by European regulators, said in a statement the share sale had been 99.14 percent subscribed.

The capital increase was fully underwritten by a consortium of banks headed by Mediobanca and UBS.

Banco Popolare and seven other Italian banks have announced plans to raise a combined 8 billion euros to boost their capital base before the results of the review are revealed later this year.

That amount is likely to increase to 10 billion euros on Friday as Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s board is expected to hike the size of its own rights issue to 5 billion euros from the 3 billion euros previously pencilled in.

$1 = 0.7228 Euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.