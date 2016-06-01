FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Banco Popolare mulls 30 pct discount for 1 bln euro share sale -source
June 1, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Banco Popolare mulls 30 pct discount for 1 bln euro share sale -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds dates for share sale)

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco Popolare is considering selling shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue at a discount of around 30 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank demanded that the lender carry out the cash call as a condition for approving its merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, announced earlier this year.

Banco Popolare said in a statement late on Wednesday that its board would meet on Thursday to set a price for the share sale, which will run from June 6-22.

The fund-raising by Banco Popolare, which is advised by Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca, runs almost simultaneously to that of fellow cooperative lender Veneto Banca, which is also seeking to raise 1 billion euros to plug a capital shortfall identified by the ECB.

A hastily created bank bailout fund financed mostly by private domestic financial institutions is backstopping Veneto Banca's cash call, which starts on June 8.

Banco Popolare has said it will not need help from the fund to complete its own capital increase.

The merger with Popolare di Milano is set to create Italy's third biggest bank with some 170 billion euros ($190.13 billion) of assets.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday that the discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price could be between 30 and 32 percent. The bank's shares fell 6.3 percent on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.8941 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Paola Arosio/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
