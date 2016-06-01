Banco Popolare mulls 30 pct discount for 1 bln euro share sale-source

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco Popolare is considering selling shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue at a discount of around 30 percent to the theoretical ex-rights price, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank demanded that the lender carry out the cash call as a condition for approving its merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, announced earlier this year.

The bank's board is expected to meet on Thursday to set a price for the share sale, a separate source said. ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio)