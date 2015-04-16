FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cariverona may invest in Banco Popolare, Popolare Vicenza - source
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 2 years ago

Cariverona may invest in Banco Popolare, Popolare Vicenza - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cariverona banking foundation is interested in increasing its 0.5 percent stake in cooperative lender Banco Popolare and buying into Popolare Vicenza, a Cariverona source said on Thursday.

“The foundation looks with attention at (banks) based in its territory, in particular at Banco Popolare and Popolare Vicenza,” the source told Reuters.

Cariverona has to cut a 3.5 percent stake it holds in UniCredit in the next three years. According to the source it would not be part of UniCredit’s next board of directors, leaving it freer to make investment choices.

Italy has passed a reform of shareholding laws for large cooperative lenders that is expected to spur consolidation in the sector.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Paolo Biondi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
