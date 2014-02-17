FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare confirms share swap ratio for Credito Bergamasco
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 4 years ago

Banco Popolare confirms share swap ratio for Credito Bergamasco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare said on Monday the share swap ratio in its merger with unit Credito Bergamasco (Creberg) would remain at 11.5 Popolare shares for each Creberg share.

Italy’s fourth-largest bank moved to review the share swap ratio after announcing last month a capital increase worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

In a statement, Banco Popolare said the ratio implicitly valued Creberg at 16.76 euros per share.

Banco Popolare has previously said the merger is a reorganisation that will boost its core capital by more than 50 basis points. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.