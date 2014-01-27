FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare shares plunge 16 pct after surprise rights issue
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Banco Popolare shares plunge 16 pct after surprise rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco Popolare fell 16 percent on Monday and were suspended from trading after the Italian lender unexpectedly announced plans for a 1.5 billion-euro ($2.05 billion) rights issue.

The bank said late on Friday it would carry out the cash call in the first half after preliminary 2013 figures pointed to a larger-than-expected 600 million euro loss last year due to mounting loan writedowns.

At 0847 GMT the stock was suspended for excessive fall after losing 16.3 percent at 1.268 euros.

$1 = 0.7307 euros Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.