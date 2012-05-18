FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare sees Core Tier 1 at 9.4 pct with new models
May 18, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Banco Popolare sees Core Tier 1 at 9.4 pct with new models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian medium-sized lender Banco Popolare said on Friday its pro-forma Core Tier 1 ratio would rise to 9.4 percent after the Bank of Italy allowed it to use its own models to calculate its risk-weighted assets. It estimated the models would significantly reduce the level of risk-weighted assets and add around 200 basis points to its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength.

“On the basis of such estimates, the Core Tier 1 ratio pro-forma would reach 9.4 percent,” it said, adding this would almost completely fill the gap to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

