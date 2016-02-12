FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare hopes to seal merger with BPM on weekend of Feb. 20-21
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare hopes to seal merger with BPM on weekend of Feb. 20-21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare is hoping to reach an agreement to merge with fellow cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano on the weekend of February 20-21, the bank’s CEO said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, Pier Francesco Saviotti said there were still a few issues to be ironed out but he added there were no problems with the European Central Bank.

Sources on Thursday said top executives from the two banks had met with regulators at the ECB and the Bank of Italy the day before to present their merger plan.

A merger between the two would be the first following banking sector reforms last year designed to spur consolidation. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.