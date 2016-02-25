Banco Popolare, BPM look to slim bad loans for merger clearance -sources

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are working on a plan to slim down bad loans to get clearance for their planned merger from the European Central Bank without a capital increase, sources said on Thursday.

“The proposal being looked at is a gradual reduction of bad loans that the ECB will have to assess or request changes to,” one of the sources said.

The aim is to come up with measures that will meet ECB demands on the tie up without having to proceed with a capital increase, the sources said.

The chief executives of BPM and Banco Popolare have both previously ruled out the idea of raising fresh capital.

BPM, Banco Popolare and the ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)