FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare, BPM look to slim bad loans for merger clearance -sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare, BPM look to slim bad loans for merger clearance -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are working on a plan to slim down bad loans to get clearance for their planned merger from the European Central Bank without a capital increase, sources said on Thursday.

“The proposal being looked at is a gradual reduction of bad loans that the ECB will have to assess or request changes to,” one of the sources said.

The aim is to come up with measures that will meet ECB demands on the tie up without having to proceed with a capital increase, the sources said.

The chief executives of BPM and Banco Popolare have both previously ruled out the idea of raising fresh capital.

BPM, Banco Popolare and the ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.