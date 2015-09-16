FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare talking with others including UBI, Pop Milano on tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare is in talks with a series of other cooperative banks for a possible two-way tie-up, including UBI Banca and Banca Popolare di Milano, the Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

“The contacts are going ahead with everyone, they’re only bilateral,” Pier Francesco Saviotti said on the sidelines of a conference.

Banco Popolare is one of 10 cooperative banks that the government is forcing to convert into joint-stock companies to make the sector more efficient.

Asked if the talks included the two Veneto-based lenders Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza, Saviotti said “we are looking at everything”.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
