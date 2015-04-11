Banco Popolare talking with other cooperative banks on tie-ups

NOVARA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare is talking with other Italian cooperative banks on possible tie-ups, the lender’s chairman said on Saturday.

“Our aim is to create a bank that has the right size but which continues to operate as a cooperative bank,” Carlo Fratta Pasini said at the lender’s shareholder meeting.

Banco Popolare is one of Italy’s 10 largest “popolari” banks which the government is forcing to shed its cooperative status.

The bank’s CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti said he expected first quarter results to be “very positive”.