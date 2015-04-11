FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy popolari banks also talking to insurers on tie-ups - Banco Pop CEO
April 11, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Italy popolari banks also talking to insurers on tie-ups - Banco Pop CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVARA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s cooperative, or “popolari”, banks are all talking to one another about possible tie-ups in the sector but are also talking to insurers, the CEO of Banco Popolare said on Saturday.

“... everyone’s talking to everyone, even with insurance companies,” Pier Francesco Saviotti said at the lender’s shareholder meeting.

Banco Popolare is one of Italy’s 10 largest popolari lenders which the government is forcing to shed its cooperative status. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

