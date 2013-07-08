FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Italy's Banco Popolare to junk, cites asset quality
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 8, 2013 / 10:14 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Italy's Banco Popolare to junk, cites asset quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut its long-term credit ratings on Italian mutual lender Banco Popolare to ‘Ba3’, citing concerns over asset quality.

“The significant levels of loan-loss provisions ... indicate the weakness of the bank’s asset quality and the inadequacy of the provisions the bank had previously taken,” Moody’s said in a statement, explaining its multinotch cut from Baa3 to the non-investment grade level.

Gross problem loans as adjusted by Moody’s accounted for 12.7 percent of the lender’s overall loans in 2012, up from 10.7 percent at the end of 2011, the ratings agency said.

“Problem loans (at Banco Popolare) will continue to increase in 2013 and 2014 due to the ongoing recession in Italy and the time lag of asset impairments,” Moody’s said.

In November, Moody’s had placed the bank’s ratings on review for a possible downgrade.

In a statement following the ratings action, Banco Popolare said it disputed the downgrade, describing the decision as “manifestly arbitrary and based on factually wrong and contradictory presuppositions.”

Italy’s longest recession since World War Two has sent bad debts at the country’s banks to record levels. In April, they reached their highest level since records began in June 1998.

Moody’s also said its ratings cut had been driven by concerns over profitability at the bank and its ability to maintain sufficiently high capital levels above regulatory requirements.

In March, the bank’s EBA-compliant Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 9.3 percent. According to Moody‘s, that left “little room for absorbing the expected implications of a deteriorated economic environment.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.