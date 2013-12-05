FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare in early talks to sell bad debt-sources
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Banco Popolare in early talks to sell bad debt-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banco Popolare is in preliminary talks with investors interested in buying a pool of bad loans, financial sources said on Thursday.

“There are four, five investors looking at the bank’s non-performing loans,” one source said, adding the market for bad debt is warming up in Italy.

A second source confirmed it.

Potential buyers are looking at the portfolio of Release, a veihcle controlled by Banco Popolare that owned bad loans worth 3.2 billion euros as of Sept. 30, the source said.

The Bank of Italy has suggested selling bad loans as a way for domestic lenders to clean up their balance sheets.

With the country only now emerging from the longest longest post-war economic recession, Italian banks are saddled with 144.5 billion euros in non-performing loans.

At 7.5 percent of total loans, their share is the highest since November 1999, industry group ABI said.

U.S. investors may be ready to buy bad debt off Italian banks, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni was quoted as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.