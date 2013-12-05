Banco Popolare in early talks to sell bad debt-sources

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banco Popolare is in preliminary talks with investors interested in buying a pool of bad loans, financial sources said on Thursday.

“There are four, five investors looking at the bank’s non-performing loans,” one source said, adding the market for bad debt is warming up in Italy.

A second source confirmed it.

Potential buyers are looking at the portfolio of Release, a veihcle controlled by Banco Popolare that owned bad loans worth 3.2 billion euros as of Sept. 30, the source said.

The Bank of Italy has suggested selling bad loans as a way for domestic lenders to clean up their balance sheets.

With the country only now emerging from the longest longest post-war economic recession, Italian banks are saddled with 144.5 billion euros in non-performing loans.

At 7.5 percent of total loans, their share is the highest since November 1999, industry group ABI said.

U.S. investors may be ready to buy bad debt off Italian banks, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni was quoted as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)