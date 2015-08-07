FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare Q2 rises on lower loan loss charges, tax benefits
August 7, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare Q2 rises on lower loan loss charges, tax benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Net profit at Banco Popolare , Italy’s fourth biggest bank, rose to 84.3 million euros ($92 million) in the second quarter from 25 million euros a year ago, helped by lower loan impairments as well as one-off tax benefits.

The lender said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - stood at 11.3 percent at the end of June, slightly down from 11.6 percent three months earlier because of market volatility in the final part of June due to the Greek debt crisis.

It said the ratio rose to 12.4 percent at the end of July when including the sale of its stake in banking services firm ICBPI and a decline in bond yields after Greece reached a deal with its international creditors.

Loan loss charges - or the cash the bank had to set aside for losses on bad debts - in the six months to June totalled 375.3 million euros, down from 620 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

