a year ago
Banco Popolare rights issue more than 99 pct subscribed - source
June 22, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Banco Popolare rights issue more than 99 pct subscribed - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - The 1-billion euro rights issue of Italian lender Banco Popolare which concluded on Wednesday was more than 99 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said.

Around 35 percent of the issue was taken up by retail and institutional shareholders in the bank while the rest was taken up by Italian and foreign funds, the source said.

Italy's fourth-biggest bank is raising cash to boost provisions against loan losses as requested by the European Central Bank ahead of a planned merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano

Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Emilio Parodi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
