#Credit Markets
February 4, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

Banco Popolare says S&P placed it on CreditWatch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare said on Tuesday that ratings agency Standard & Poor’s had placed the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The move by S&P comes after an announcement in January by Italy’s fourth-largest lender that it aims to launch a 1.5 billion euro rights issue to bolster its capital base. [IT:L5N0KY3DL]

On Friday, Moody’s changed its outlook on the bank’s ‘Ba3’ credit rating to positive from negative to reflect the bank’s measures to strengthen its capital adequacy.

Some of Italy’s second-tier banks are grappling with soaring bad loans as an Italian economic crisis hits small and medium enterprises.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
