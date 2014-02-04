Banco Popolare says S&P placed it on CreditWatch negative

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare said on Tuesday that ratings agency Standard & Poor’s had placed the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The move by S&P comes after an announcement in January by Italy’s fourth-largest lender that it aims to launch a 1.5 billion euro rights issue to bolster its capital base. [IT:L5N0KY3DL]

On Friday, Moody’s changed its outlook on the bank’s ‘Ba3’ credit rating to positive from negative to reflect the bank’s measures to strengthen its capital adequacy.

Some of Italy’s second-tier banks are grappling with soaring bad loans as an Italian economic crisis hits small and medium enterprises.