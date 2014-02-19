S&P lowers Banco Popolare's long-term rating

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it had lowered the long-term rating on Banco Popolare to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’, citing the lender’s weak financial profile and the risk of further credit losses.

S&P reviewed its rating on Italy’s fourth-largest lender after the company said last month large loan-loss provisions had led to a 2013 net loss of 600 million euros ($825 million) and after it announced plans for a 1.5 billion euro rights issue to bolster its capital base.

“Banco Popolare’s weaker financial profile than that of many of its peers makes it unlikely, in our view, that its business position will strengthen in line with our previous expectations,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

“Our rating actions reflect our view that, despite the capital increase, Banco Popolare’s capital position remains exposed to potential risks related to further credit losses associated with its high, and growing, stock of non-performing assets.”

Like other lenders, Banco Popolare has been hit by losses on non-performing loans which have continued to undermine profits at banks even as the country’s longest post-war recession begins to recede.

S&P affirmed its short-term ‘B’ rating on the bank as well as its negative outlook on the company.

“The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the ratings on Banco Popolare if we lower the sovereign credit rating on Italy, and we no longer believe the bank can improve its funding and liquidity profile by the time the European Central Bank’s long-term refinancing operations expire,” it added.

Earlier this month, Moody’s changed its outlook on the Banco Popolare’s ‘Ba3’ credit rating to positive from negative to reflect the bank’s measures to strengthen its capital adequacy. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)