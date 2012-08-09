FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popular denies need for public funds, capital increase
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Banco Popular denies need for public funds, capital increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Banco Popular said it did not need to ask for public funds to boost its capital after Standard & Poor’s said it might cut the Spanish lender’s ratings.

“Banco Popular totally rejects any kind of public help, as we have already said on several occasions,” a spokesman said on Thursday.

S&P had said on Wednesday that Spain’s stress test programme could result in higher capital requirements for Popular, rated BB+. “There is an increased likelihood that government support - which we think will carry conditions - would materialise,” S&P said.

Banco Popular, which has heavy exposure to Spain’s collapsed property sector, said last month it had taken 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) provisions, leaving it needing a further 5.1 billion of writedowns by end-2013.

Popular said its business plan for 2012 and 2013, which includes a total 11 billion euros in provisions, would enable it to make a net profit of 325-360 million in 2012.

Popular also denied on Thursday it was planning a capital increase of 1.5 billion euros in September or October, depending on market conditions, as had been reported by online newspaper El Confidencial. ($1 = 0.8093 euro) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.