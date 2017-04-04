Banco Popular to book additional loss of 240 mlns euros in 2016 - source

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Banco Popular will book additional losses of around 240 million euros in its 2016 results after an internal audit showed some accounting corrections had to be made, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The hit will come on top of the record 3.5 billion-euro ($3.73 billion) loss it originally posted and will have a negative impact of around 50 basis points on the bank's capital levels.

