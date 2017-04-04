FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Banco Popular to book additional loss of 240 mlns euros in 2016 - source
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
April 4, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

Banco Popular to book additional loss of 240 mlns euros in 2016 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Banco Popular will book additional losses of around 240 million euros in its 2016 results after an internal audit showed some accounting corrections had to be made, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The hit will come on top of the record 3.5 billion-euro ($3.73 billion) loss it originally posted and will have a negative impact of around 50 basis points on the bank's capital levels.

Banco Popular declined to comment. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

