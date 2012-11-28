Popular says shareholders will hold 20 pct after capital hike

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Troubled Spanish lender Banco Popular on Wednesday said its main shareholders would hold around 20 percent of the bank’s capital after a 2.5 billion euros ($3.23 billion) share and rights issue.

Before the capital increase, the five biggest shareholders - Barrie Foundation, German insurer Allianz, French bank Credit Mutuel, Portuguese businessman Americo Amorim and investment fund Union Europea de Inversiones - held 24.5 percent of the lender.

“These five shareholders have taken part in the capital increase and just of three of them, Credit Mutuel, Amorim and Union Europea de Inversiones have subscribed fully the rights and shares issue,” a spokesperson for Popular said on Wednesday.

The capital increase by Spain’s sixth-biggest bank aims to avoid the need to seek state aid after an independent audit of Spanish lenders found Popular needed an extra 3.2 billion euros to weather a serious economic downturn.

Popular was the largest non-nationalised Spanish entity to fail the September stress test after it was hit hard by a property crash that started four years ago.

The subscription period for the rights issue runs until Nov. 28, with the new shares set to begin trading on Dec. 6.

Preliminary figures showed Allianz would hold around 4.4 percent after the capital increase, down from its previous 5.9 percent and the Barrie Foundation would reduce its stake to 4 percent from 6.7 percent.

Credit Mutuel will keep 4.4 percent of Popular, Amorim 3.6 percent and Union Europea de Inversiones another 3.6 percent.

Shares in Popular were up 4.36 percent on Wednesday, while the rights were gaining 2.549 percent. Shares have fallen around 70 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer and Helen Massy-Beresford)