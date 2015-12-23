FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bancorp Bank to pay $4.3 million in settlement with FDIC
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 6:00 PM / in 2 years

Bancorp Bank to pay $4.3 million in settlement with FDIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Bancorp Bank of Wilmington, Delaware, will pay a $3 million penalty and an estimated $1.3 million in restitution to about 21,000 harmed customers to settle alleged “unfair and deceptive practices,” the FDIC said on Wednesday.

Bancorp Bank, a unit of Bancorp Inc, violated a section of the Federal Trade Commission Act by failing to protect consumers against account errors or provide promised rewards from a debit-card program, and by charging deceptive fees on a prepaid card, the FDIC said. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.