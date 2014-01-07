FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Bancorp buys 94 RBS bank branches in Chicago
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Bancorp buys 94 RBS bank branches in Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it is selling its 94 Chicago-area retail branches and small business operations in the area to U.S. Bancorp.

RBS said on Tuesday the sale by its U.S. arm Citizens will allow it to focus on its primary Citizens Bank and Charter One markets and pursue strategic business growth initiatives.

The sale includes 94 Charter One branches in the Chicago area, $5.3 billion in local deposits and $1.1 billion in locally originated loans for a deposit premium of about $315 million, or 6 percent of deposits.

RBS Citizens will retain some operations in the Chicago market, including the consumer businesses lines of mortgage lending, education finance and auto finance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.