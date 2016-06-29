BancorpSouth to settle U.S. charges of racial discrimination

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc has agreed to pay $10.6 million to settle civil charges that it discriminated against black prospective home buyers who applied for mortgages, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Justice Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a court filing that the Mississippi-based bank turned down black home buyers more often than similar white applicants, or charged them higher rates to borrow under a policy they described as "explicitly discriminatory."