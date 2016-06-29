FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BancorpSouth to settle U.S. charges of racial discrimination
June 29, 2016

BancorpSouth to settle U.S. charges of racial discrimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc has agreed to pay $10.6 million to settle civil charges that it discriminated against black prospective home buyers who applied for mortgages, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Justice Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a court filing that the Mississippi-based bank turned down black home buyers more often than similar white applicants, or charged them higher rates to borrow under a policy they described as "explicitly discriminatory."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
