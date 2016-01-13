FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BancorpSouth to pay $24 mln to settle overdraft class action
#Westlaw News
January 13, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

BancorpSouth to pay $24 mln to settle overdraft class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 13 -

Regional bank BancorpSouth has agreed to pay $24 million to settle a class action alleging it charged customers improper overdraft fees, even when they had sufficient funds in their accounts.

Filed in 2010 in a Florida federal court, the lawsuit said the bank intentionally boosted the number of overdrawn accounts by manipulating the way it posted transactions and by failing to provide accurate balance information to customers online.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RLL9o0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
