Santander says IPO of US car financing is a possibility

MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Thursday that a listing of its car financing division in the United States is a possibility under an October 2011 deal signed with other shareholders in the unit.

“The IPO of Santander Consumer USA is included in the shareholders’ agreement signed in October 2011 with our partners,” a spokeswoman for Santander told Reuters.

She said it was too early to talk of a timing for the initial public offering of SCUSA and that the valuation would depend on the share price at the time of the sale.