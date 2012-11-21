FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Santander eying IPO of U.S. car financing unit: report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Banco Santander eying IPO of U.S. car financing unit: report

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA is considering a near-term initial public offering of its American car-financing business, according to a recent report.

Spain’s biggest bank, which in September launched a successful $4 billion U.S. listing of its Mexican unit, is planning an offering for the first half of 2013, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the unit could be valued at as much as $6 billion although plans are still in the early stages.

Santander has been spinning off foreign units as it looks to shore up capital amid gloomy European markets. It has already listed its Brazilian and Chilean arms and its Argentine and UK businesses are expected to soon follow.

A U.S.-based spokeswoman of Banco Santander was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.