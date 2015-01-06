FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Santander names heads for two new roles
January 6, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Santander names heads for two new roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Santander Corporate & Commercial, a part of Banco Santander SA , appointed Graham McKean head of SME healthcare and Mark Pavis head of corporate healthcare.

In their newly created roles, McKean will be responsible for developing strong relationships with new and existing customers and partnering healthcare support agencies, while Pavis will be supported by corporate healthcare teams based in London and Leeds who are focused on working with the larger operators in the sector, the bank said in a statement.

McKean joins from Lloyds Bank, while Pavis has been part of the Santander corporate healthcare team for the past couple of years, the bank said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
