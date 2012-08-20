FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Bandanna aims to secure coal mine partner in Q1 2013
#Energy
August 20, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Bandanna aims to secure coal mine partner in Q1 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bandanna Energy hopes to secure a joint venture partner for its Springsure Creek coal project in Queensland by the first quarter of 2013, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are in talks with a small group of people and hope to line up the JV in the first quarter of next year,” Managing Director Michael Gray told Reuters on the sidelines of a coal conference.

The company is talking to thermal coal users, he said, to sell a minority stake in the $700 million mine, which is expected to produce 5 million tonnes a year at its peak.

The mine, in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, is on track to start producing in the second half of 2014. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
