Provisions key in Spanish bank Banesto Q1 results

* Banesto first Spanish bank to report results

* Banks must meet tough new provisioning demands

* Banesto could book loss

MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - Banesto kicks off the Spanish bank earnings season on Thursday with numbers that will reveal the toll of the government’s tough new capital demands to force banks to deal with rotten property assets.

Spain’s latest banking reform, introduced two months ago, urged banks to put aside around 50 billion euros of provisions to mop up real estate losses and encouraged mergers and costs savings without the help of state cash.

Spain’s banks are back in the spotlight as they try to convince international investors they have enough capital to continue functioning without a cash injection from the state or an international rescue fund.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Spain would not need euro zone financial help to recapitalise its banking sector.

Banesto, owned by the euro zone’s biggest bank Santander , must provision between 1 billion and 1.2 billion euros against toxic property assets this year to meet the government’s requirements.

“It’s such a large sum that it creates a lot of uncertainty regarding the profit and loss account,” Banesto’s Chief Executive Jose Garcia Cantera said at an event in Madrid on Wednesday.

Banesto’s net profit is seen falling 98 percent in the first quarter to 4.1 million euros. Some analysts do not rule out a net loss, depending on the amount of provisions the bank announces for the first quarter.

High funding costs and erratic access to markets are also making life difficult for Spanish lenders as they struggle to raise capital with the yield on 10-year government bonds rising as high as 6 percent, dragging banks’ borrowing costs higher.

Banesto reports before market open on Thursday. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; editing by Keiron Henderson)