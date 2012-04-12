FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Banesto beats quarterly net profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects billion to million in first paragraph)

MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Banesto reported a net profit of 20.2 million euros in the first quarter of the year on Thursday after making a 475-million-euro provision to cover potential losses on real estate assets.

Banesto, majority-owned by the euro zone’s biggest bank Santander, said it now had a core capital level of 9.2 percent, complying ahead of time with new requirements set by the Spanish government under a banking reform. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

