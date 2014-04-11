Denmark's B&O considers strengthening capital base

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish luxury audio equipment and television maker Bang & Olufsen is considering various possibilities for strengthening its capital base to accelerate growth, it said in a stock exchange announcement on Friday.

“The company is currently working with various possibilities but has not yet made any specific decisions on the matter,” it said.

Earlier on Friday the company said it narrowed its operating loss in the third quarter due to improvements in its European business. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Keiron Henderson)