#Consumer Electronics
March 18, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Bang & Olufsen enters partnership with LG, could save up to $30 mln a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen has entered a strategic technology partnership with LG Electronics on the development and production of its televisions, the Danish company said on Friday.

The partnership will help the Danish manufacturer of high-end stereos and TVs to achieve technological capabilities and scale needed to improve long-term profitibility, the company said in a stock exchange announcement.

The agreement has annual savings potential of 150-200 million Danish crowns ($22.7-30.3 million) when fully implemented over the next three years. ($1 = 6.6034 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by David Goodman)

