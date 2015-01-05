Bang & Olufsen would listen to takeover approaches

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Danish television and sound system manufacturer Bang & Olufsen said it would be prepared to look at any takeover approaches it received after lowering its profit guidance last month.

“If someone knocks on our door, we will of course listen to what they have to say,” Chairman Ole Andersen told Reuters on Monday.

“We are not blind to the bigger Asian players, who have size advantages and much lower cost levels, which are some of our main problems,” he added.