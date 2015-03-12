FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Bang & Olufsen to cut 125 jobs
#Consumer Electronics
March 12, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Bang & Olufsen to cut 125 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen will cut 125 jobs as part of cost cuts worth around 100 million Danish crowns ($14.2 million) per year, the Danish luxury stereo and television maker said on Thursday.

The company said that there would be non-recurring costs of between 15 million and 20 million crowns in the fourth quarter of its 2014/15 financial year.

Except for these costs, it said its outlook remained unchanged from guidance it gave in January.

Preliminary figures showed that revenue for the third quarter was 800 million crowns, it said.

$1 = 7.0360 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

