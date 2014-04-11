FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bang & Olufsen narrows operating loss as Europe improves
#Consumer Electronics
April 11, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Bang & Olufsen narrows operating loss as Europe improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish luxury audio equipment and television maker Bang & Olufsen narrowed its operating loss in the third quarter due to improvements in its European business, it reported on Friday.

The company’s loss before interest and tax was reduced to 28 million Danish crowns ($5.21 million) in the three months to end-February compared with a loss of 114 million crowns a year earlier.

The group repeated its full-year forecast for revenue moderately above the 2012/13 level of 2.81 billion crowns and for earnings before interest and tax to be around the break-even level. ($1=5.3787 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

