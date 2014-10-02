FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen's first quarter disappoints -CEO
October 2, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen's first quarter disappoints -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Says revenue was 571 million Danish crowns (97 million US dollar) in the first quarter of 2014/15 financial year compared to revenue of 566 million crowns in same quarter last year.

* Says earnings before tax for Q1 were negative 132 million crowns against negative 68 million crowns in same quarter last year.

* CEO Tue Mantoni: “Bang & Olufsen only grew 1 percent in the first quarter of 2014/15, which is clearly a disappointment”.

* Says revenue growth in 2014/15 is seen in the high single-digit percentage range versus previous guidance of more than 5 percent.

* Says still expects an increase in the group EBIT margin compared to the last financial year.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 5.8912 Danish crown) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

