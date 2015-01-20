FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q2 2014/2015 revenue down to DKK 759 million
#Consumer Electronics
January 20, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q2 2014/2015 revenue down to DKK 759 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q2 2014/2015 revenue 759 million Danish crowns ($118.27 million) versus 822 million crowns last year

* Q2 2014/2015 loss before tax 92 million crowns versus 17 million crowns last year

* 2014/15 topline guidance of a high single digit growth is maintained

* 2014/2015 guidance EBIT is revised from expectation of an improving EBIT margin to a negative EBIT margin for year

* EBIT in second half of financial year is expected to be positive, however not sufficient to compensate for shortfall in first half of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4173 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
