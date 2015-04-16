FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bang & Olufsen Q3 revenue up 19 pct as new products boost sales
#Consumer Electronics
April 16, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bang & Olufsen Q3 revenue up 19 pct as new products boost sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Bang & Olufsen posted a 19 percent rise in third-quarter revenues on Thursday, driven by product launches, but posted another deficit for the December-February period.

The Danish luxury stereo and TV maker’s group revenue rose to 800 million Danish crowns ($115 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came out with a loss of 10 million Danish crowns, compared to a negative 28 million crowns the year before.

The group kept its full-year 2014/2015 guidance from March 12 unchanged, and said still expects a negative 230-260 million Danish crowns full-year EBIT for the fiscal year ending May 31.

$1 = 6.9848 Danish crowns Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

