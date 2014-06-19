FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bang & Olufsen expects increase in EBIT in 2014/15
#Consumer Electronics
June 19, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Bang & Olufsen expects increase in EBIT in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) - Danish audio equipment and TV maker Bang & Olufsen said it expects an increase in its 2014/15 operating profit margin and is still considering various possibilities for strengthening the capital base.

In preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2013/14 it said revenue amounted to 801 million Danish crowns ($145.80 million). The company did not disclose any profit numbers but said the group’s gross margin was significantly higher than a year earlier.

$1 = 5.4938 Danish Krones Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

