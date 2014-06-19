FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen to offer up to 3.9 mln new shares
June 19, 2014

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen to offer up to 3.9 mln new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S : * Has decided to offer up to 3,927,043 new shares of a nominal value of 10 Danish crowns * New shares will represent up to 9.99 percent of the existing registered share capital of Bang & Olufsen * Expects closing of book-building and allocation June 20 * New shares will be offered to institutional investors in Denmark and internationally without pre-emption rights to existing shareholders * Bang & Olufsen shares closed on Thursday at 66.00 crowns Source text for Eikon:

