BRIEF-Thai Bangchak aims for higher refining output in 2012
May 17, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Bangchak aims for higher refining output in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Aims to produce average 98,000 barrel per day in 2012 after a shutdown for maintenance in late May, it said in a statement

* The refiner previously estimated to produce an average 96,000 bpd this year vs 85,000 a year earlier

* The shutdown plan from May 25-June 23 will reduce its productiin in the second quarter, but average refining output will rise to 110,000 bpd after the shutdown is completed

* Expects second-quarter refining margin, which excludes impact from oil inventory, to be around $6-7 a barrel versus $6.68 in the first quarter (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

