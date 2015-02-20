FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Bangchak to offer new shares to public, specific investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL said on Friday it will offer up to 275.38 mln new shares to the public and a group of investors as part of a capital raising plan.

Some 137.69 million shares will be offered to the general public and the same amount of shares will be offered via a private placement, the company said in statement.

The company’s board also approved a five-year plan to seek a loan of up to 40 billion baht ($1.22 billion), which will be used for investment, working capital and debt repaymentu during 2015-2019, it said. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

