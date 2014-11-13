Thai PTT to speed up divestment in oil refiner Bangchak

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - PTT PCL, Thailand’s largest energy firm, said on Thursday it will accelerate a plan to sell its 27 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL, as it looks to reduce criticism about its monopoly.

Several investors, including oil retailers SUSCO PCL and PTG Energy PCL and Thai businessman Prayudh Mahagitsiri, are keen to buy the stake, PTT chairman Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters.

Pricing would be based on share prices in the stock market, Piyasvasti said, without elaborating.

Bangchak runs a 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery and operates more than 1,000 service stations and a solar farm business. Its stock was up nearly 3 percent at 35.25 baht at the midday break.

State-controlled PTT has interests in five of Thailand’s six oil refineries. It has long planned to dilute its 36 percent holding in Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) via a public offering.

Piyasvasti said he expected the SPRC listing to be launched in the second half of 2015, pending a revision of the government’s refinery contract.

SPRC, 64 percent owned by Chevron, runs a 160,000-bpd refinery. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)