Thailand's Bangchak reviewing refinery upgrade plan

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bangchak Petroleum Pcl is reviewing its previously announced plan to upgrade and raise its refinery capacity to 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 120,000 bpd, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Thailand's second largest oil retailer will consider the environmental impact and returns on investment before making a final decision about the upgrade, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told reporters.

The upgrade was part of a plan to invest about 90 billion baht in 2015-2020, he said.

The refinery's average run rate for 2016 is expected at 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), higher than an earlier planned 90,000 bpd, Chaiwat said.

He said the run rate should rise to not less than 110,000 bpd in 2017.

Bangchak planned to invest $25 million in upstream exploration in the Galoc oil field in the Philippines to raise output over the next six to seven years, Chaiwat said.

Bangchak runs one refinery with a capacity of 120,000 bpd and operates marketing and non-oil retail businesses through service stations.

It has diversified into renewable business and exploration and production in the past few years.