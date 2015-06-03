FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Bangchak Petroleum sets 5-year budget of $773 mln on renewable energy
June 3, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Bangchak Petroleum sets 5-year budget of $773 mln on renewable energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 3 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL plans to spend about 26 billion baht ($773 million) during 2015 to 2019 on expanding its renewable energy business, a top executive said.

The company expected its core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second quarter to be higher than the first quarter due to gains from oil stock, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told reporters during an overseas media trip.

Bangchak has diversified into renewable business including biofuel and solar power, and exploration and production in the past few years to help minimise risk from the refinery sector.

$1 = 33.6500 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu

